Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Laura and Marco moving toward the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain active this weekend with two tropical storms in the Caribbean. Both are expected to slowly strengthen as they move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday night and approach the central Gulf Coast Monday. Tropical Storm Laura’s long-range track is a little more uncertain since Laura is expected to move over the Greater Antilles through Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura: 5 p.m. update

Tropical Storm Laura continues to head for the Dominican Republic Saturday evening as it dumps heavy rains over portions of Puerto Rico. The current forecast brings Laura right over all of the Caribbean Islands, including Hispaniola and Cuba. Both of these islands are quite mountainous and will slow any strengthening through Monday.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Laura is 100 miles west of Ponce, Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It’s moving west at 18 mph.

Models trends take Laura farther west, away from Florida. The current forecast shows a potential landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast States from Mississippi to Texas.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Granma

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

The central Bahamas

Andros Island

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

Tropical Storm Marco: 5 p.m. update

As of Saturday, Marco will beat Laura to the Gulf of Mexico and stay ahead of Laura through its lifespan. Any interaction between the two storms will keep both of them weaker but for now, the timing of the storms do not bring them close enough for any interaction.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory, the storm’s center is moving through the Yucatan Channel about 50 miles west of the western tip of Cuba. It’s moving north northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

STORM SURGE WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Sabine Pass to the Alabama/Florida border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay

HURRICANE WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Province of Pinar del Rio Cuba

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

LATEST STORIES: