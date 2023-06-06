PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the past 20 years hurricane forecasting has improved immensely. Let’s look back at the changes made for the good since storms like Katrina and Charlie. Two powerful storms that wreaked havoc in the early 2000s, these hurricanes were among the most destructive in United States history, resulting in immense loss of life and extensive damage to coastal communities.

Hurricane Charley (2004) & Hurricane Katrina (2005) via NOAA

In the early 2000s, our understanding of hurricanes and their complex behavior was limited. Predicting the path and intensity of these storms was a daunting challenge. However, thanks to advancements in technology and scientific research, hurricane forecasting has come a long way since then.

Hurricane Delta Track via NOAA

Hurricane Delta, which struck the gulf coast in 2020, serves as a testament to the progress we’ve made in hurricane forecasting. By accurately predicting its path and intensity, meteorologists provided valuable time for communities to prepare and evacuate, ultimately saving lives and hopefully minimizing damage.

Hurricane Katrina (2005) compared to Hurricane Delta (2020) via NOAA

The contrast between Hurricane Katrina’s forecast versus Hurricane Delta’s underscores the improved accuracy and reliability of modern hurricane forecasts.

Over the past two decades, forecast error has significantly decreased, with the average track error reducing by more than 50%. Through the tireless efforts of meteorologists and advancements in technology, we are better equipped than ever to face the challenges of the future. HiRes Models have greatly improved as well with new models that hope to capture the evolution of storms better and how the process of strengthening occurs. These are in hopes that our intensity forecast will be as good as the track forecast in the future.

The forecast continues to improve each year as we get better at capturing data as well as improving the models that forecast the storms. This is not a reason to let your guard down as hurricanes can and do change rapidly it remains important as ever to keep up with the latest as storms approach the area.