As of 11 AM Friday morning, the Florida Panhandle has been placed under a Tornado Watch due to a line of strong storms moving in from the west.

This threat will last through the day, with the line of storms, and its threats expected to exit east of Liberty County by 6-7 PM Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under an enhanced risk for our northern-central and western counties. This means a few tornadoes are possible and damaging winds within strong storms will be more widespread in nature. Gusts within severe storms could reach over 60 mph.

The National Weather Service has also outlined areas north of I-10, as well as Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties with the potential of a few stronger tornadoes as storms push in. This means potential for EF2-rated tornadoes and above.

Our central-east counties are under a slight risk, with a 5% chance for tornadic activity. The storm line is not expected to move into this portion of the Panhandle until later this afternoon. By 3-4 PM storms are expected to decrease in overall strength, but still have the potential to produce damaging winds, tornadic activity, and flooding issues.

The western half of the region will begin to see more widespread showers and storms by 1 PM this afternoon. The greatest risk for instability and severe threats will be in this area from 1-3 PM. Make sure you have a plan in case a tornado is warned in your area.

Shifting into the second half of the afternoon, the overall strength of the line is expected to weaken, but there will still be threats for severe thunderstorms, damaging gusts, a couple of tornadoes, and flash flooding.

By 6-7 PM our far eastern areas will continue to see showers and storms of a weaker nature, as we head into less favorable conditions after sunset.

The region should be clear of severe weather after this time.

The boundary on which storms will attach themselves is expected to stall early Saturday morning. This means that some weaker severe weather potential will re-emerge for our southeastern counties (Gulf, Franklin, Liberty, and southern Bay).

A marginal risk is in effect for Saturday, meaning severe potential will be much more isolated in nature, but strong winds and brief and isolated tornadoes may be possible. Download the Storm Track 13 app to stay weather aware.