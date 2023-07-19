PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With heat advisories popping up this time of year it’s important to know how to stay cool. It’s also important to know the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

It’s essential to stay hydrated throughout the day and be able to recognize all the signs of certain illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

With the month of Jul. having some of the hottest temperatures on record… It’s important to be aware.

“I think we all know the heat and humidity are pretty ridiculous at this point,” said Panama City Fire Department Division Chief Scott Flitcraft.

Temperatures have reached up to 90 degrees this month, mixed with humidity it feels closer to over a 100 degrees.

As intense as the heat index has been, officials say to stay inside as long as possible to keep your body cool.

“If you can avoid being outside, stay inside the air conditioning or a cooler environment, that would be the ticket. But for a lot of folks, they have to be in the heat. So I think a lot of it boils down to the hydration issue,” said Chief Flitcraft.

Water is good but it’s important to replace electrolytes that are lost with excessive sweating.

“They got to put the electrolytes back in. And we try to get them to do that on their off-duty days. That way, they’re ready to come to work. But it’s not just firefighters out there, right? It’s every lawn person, it’s every construction worker. It’s all of the people that are having to work outside,” said Chief Flitcraft.

Other symptoms to look for: lack of sweating, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin

and even nausea are some of the few signs people experience during heat-related illnesses.

“Body cramps anywhere in your hands, legs where you’re moving a lot. If you get to a point where you’re not sweating anymore, that’s a problem. You need to make sure that you get indoors quickly,” said Bay County EMS Captain Jessica Lundeen.

Captain Lundeen says she received over 70 calls in the past month solely due to heat-related illnesses. She also recommends people stay inside when they can.

“Try to stay indoors if you can plan some indoor activities visit your know county public library, go skating, or do something indoors where there’s some air conditioning for you,” said Captain Lundeen.

It’s tempting to enjoy the last days of summer in the great outdoors but it’s also important to stay safe.

Always make sure you don’t leave any pets or small children in the back seat of the car and be sure to call and check on family members.

If you feel sick from the heat, get checked out right away.