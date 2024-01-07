BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Severe weather is projected to hit the panhandle starting Monday evening.

For residents in Bay County, the storm prediction center has issued an enhanced risk (3/5) for Monday night and Tuesday.

Starting around 1 p.m. tomorrow winds will be picking up and rain will be moving in.

During Monday rainfall is expected to be near half an inch.

“Start to increase Monday night as the warm front begins to lift north on Monday night and then might see a brief break in the rain Monday night. And that’s when the winds are going to pick up ahead of the system as a low-level jet. It’s beginning to ramp up and then we’re going to start seeing a squall line,” said NOAA Meteorologist Wright Dobbs.

Transitioning into early Tuesday morning the weather is set to pick up.

Officials are forecasting wind gusts to possibly hit anywhere between 40 and 60 miles per hour.

“And that’s not including gusts along with the thunderstorms. It’s just a strong gust along the immediate coastline as the low-level jet departs. And for areas further inland across the rest of the panhandle,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs says that he and his team are still monitoring for potential coastal flooding and it is still too early to tell, however, he believes it will be minor if there is any flooding.

“But at least this time it’s looking like the strongest winds and the strongest onshore flow is going to coincide somewhere near low tide. so at least and at least those areas have a lower threat,” Dobbs said.

Officials recommend getting a weather radio and keeping your devices charged in case of a power outage.

Dobbs also says to keep your phone ringer on to be up to date on any weather alerts that come through.

“Just make sure to keep observations and keep paying attention to forecasts as we get into Monday night and Tuesday morning,” Dobbs said.