PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) –Portions of the Panhandle will enter into a more elevated risk for severe storms tonight and tomorrow morning.

Western counties and areas north of I-10 are under a moderate risk for severe storms, which the region has yet to see this severe weather season.

Walton, Washington, Jackson, Holmes, and western Bay County are expected to experience isolated tornadic activity, but tornadoes that do form have the potential to be strong. Meaning EF2 or above.

Other threats include damaging winds, 60-80 mph gusts possible, heavy downpours, small hail, and very rough marine conditions (waves up to 15 ft possible).

The timing to be aware of will be from 10 PM Wednesday night to 10 AM Thursday morning.