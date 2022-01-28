The gloomy skies and cold temperatures will remain consistent through much of Friday afternoon, as a mostly dry cold front passes over the Florida Panhandle.

Through the afternoon, wind speeds from the north and west will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible. Breezy conditions will stir up waters, both a Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory is in effect through the afternoon Saturday.

A Wind Advisory spans the coastline through early Saturday morning. However, northwesterly flow will not only affect our shoreline, but all of the Panhandle.

North and west wind will make temperatures very uncomfortable by the late night hours Friday, with the air feeling near to below freezing.

Actual overnight temperatures will reach the freezing range along the coast overnight Friday into Saturday, while inland areas dwindle down to the upper an mid 20’s. Be sure to cover up sensitive outdoor plants, bring your pets inside, and double check your pipes for leaks and needed insulation.

Waking up Saturday morning the combination of wind and cold temperatures, will have a majority of our areas feeling below 20 degrees. A minimum of 10 degree wind chills could be possible. It’s not advised to be outdoors for extended periods of time, due to the possibility of hypothermia.

Winds settle throughout the day time hours on Saturday. Although sunshine will return, high temperatures for the afternoon may not touch 45 degrees.

High pressure stays in our region overnight Saturday, with a Hard Freeze Watch already in effect for inland counties. Temperatures will again reach sub freezing readings, and the lack of breezes will make it easier for freezing to occur.