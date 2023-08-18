PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Mid-September is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season because of El Nino conditions, and we haven’t had much activity, but you can never be too prepared.

Back in October of 2018 most buildings were only built to withstand 130 miles per hour winds. Much less than the 155 mph winds Hurricane Michael produced.

The good news after Hurricane Michael most construction on newer houses could withstand Cat 5 hurricanes and Smith Concrete And Construction Services President Joshua Smith says, the codes continue to update.

“The building codes have actually been upgraded since Michael and there are some things you can do to your roofs. Make sure your roofs are intact, make sure your nail-offs are right, and that you’re following the latest edition of the 2021 building codes which are still in effect now. In 2023 we’re going to get a new edition in December,” said Smith.

That’s great for owners of newer homes, but what about older homes? Most older homes are vulnerable to flying debris. Smith says you should clean up your yard and get rid of any fallen trees along with making sure any secondary buildings, like storage sheds, are on your insurance policy.

“Make sure those are on your insurance claim because those buildings get damaged. So you can lose a lot of money if those are not actually covered by your insurance.”

Hurricane Forecasting has improved over the years but is not perfect. Southern Cat Business Development Bart Dawson says you don’t want to wait until a storm is approaching our area.

“Not the week of the storm or the day of the storm, because people are not going to come out. But there is a lot of mitigation that can be done by you. Make sure that you can get everything that’s around your house or your condominium, out of the way.”

