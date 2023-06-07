PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Believe it or not, flying a plane into a tropical system can be vital to getting the data needed to accurately forecast a hurricane.

That’s why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, uses multiple aircraft to measure and forecast these weather systems.

Hurricane Hunters like Nick Underwood fly on these aircraft collecting data through computer systems onboard.

“We fly directly into the eye of hurricanes, usually at about 10,000 feet above the surface of the ocean. The P-3 Orions are the ones who are flying directly through the storms into the eye. Our other aircraft is Gulfstream Four. That’s our high-altitude hurricane surveillance jet. So it’s flying up at 45,000 feet in front of around and over top of the storm to collect those upper-level winds that really end up steering where that storm is going to go. So a combination of the two aircraft we get the track of the storm and we also get the intensity and the structure and how it’s developing. As we’re collecting that data, we’re sending that to our partners at the national hurricane center and the better job we can do in the air of collecting that data, the more accurate those forecast models will be, and the earlier we can warn people that a storm is headed their way,” NOAA Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood said.

These aircraft are built for multiple flights, able to sustain extreme winds and intense turbulence.

So how do they actually collect that data? As the planes fly through a hurricane, they drop dropsondes. This relays information back to the plane and is carefully evaluated on the aircraft.

Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood holding a dropsonde

“Think of these weather balloons in reverse. And so as we’re flying through, the storm will be deploying these all throughout different parts of the storm to collect temperature, pressure, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction. Getting that data directly from the source is just vital to those forecast models,” said Underwood.

With Hurricane Hunter data the forecast improves by 10 to 20% vs when that data is not ingested. Not only are we far more confident in the track, but also in expected impacts.

In recent years, NOAA has performed research flights through storms you may be familiar with like Ian, Fiona, and of course, Hurricane Michael. So the next time a storm starts to brew, know that Hurricane Hunters are on their way to give us an idea of how the storm is organized and to improve the forecast models so that the forecast for you is the best it can be.