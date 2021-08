NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Images show some of the flooding and damage sustained in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit late Sunday morning.

The storm made landfall as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, coming into Port Fourchon as a top-level Category 4 hurricane.

It leaves cities in Southeast Louisiana with major storm damage and flooding. The images shown below are from Venetian Isles in New Orleans.







Submitted via Facebook from Jennifer Walker

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Hurricane Katrina’s 16th anniversary.