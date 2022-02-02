A cold front inches across the Midwest as we end out the work week in the Panhandle.

This means our Thursday and Friday will feature a generous boost in temperatures. Thursdays afternoon highs will be most favorable, with readings nearing 75 inland, and reaching the lower 70’s along the coast.

Overhead, skies will feature additional cloud cover with a 20-30% chance for showers for most of the day. As we approach the late evening hours Thursday, chances for precipitation grow.

Our anticipated cold front will start producing significant moisture for the Panhandle overnight Thursday and maintain showers and storms throughout much of Friday.

This is a low impact event, meaning that severe thunderstorms that do develop, could include damaging winds, small hail and brief isolated tornadoes.

Cold and dry conditions will return behind the cold front Saturday.