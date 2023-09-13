SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — Hurricane Lee began to spin away from the northern Caribbean on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm left big waves in its wake and aimed for New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm was located about 420 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 110 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for the island. Wind and heavy rainfall were expected to lash Bermuda starting late Wednesday or early Thursday, forecasters said.

Lee is then expected to grow in size and keep traveling north as it slowly loses strength in cooler waters. It is expected to approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday and remain a “large and dangerous hurricane,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Due to Lee’s large size, hazards will extend well away from the center, and there will be little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast,” the center said.

Hurricane-force winds extended up to 115 miles from Lee’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 240 miles, the center reported. It warned of wind, rain and coastal flooding for parts of New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm is approaching as New England struggled on Wednesday with flooding from unusually heavy rainfall unrelated to the hurricane that prompted the governor of Massachusetts to declare a state of emergency.

Forecasters warned of dangerous surf and rip currents in Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda and parts of the U.S. southeast coast. The conditions were expected to spread to the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot was spinning through open Atlantic waters on Wednesday. It was located about 795 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles. It was moving north-northwest at 7 mph and is expected to remain over open waters.

It is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane seasons and the fifth hurricane to form. The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaked on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 14 to 21 named storms this season. Six to 11 of those are expected to strengthen into hurricane, and of those, two to five could develop into Category 3 storms or higher.

Hurricane Margot

Hurricane Margot is located about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores. The storm is moving toward the north near 12 mph.

(WFLA)

Forecasters said Margot is expected to turn to the north-northwest early Thursday. The storm will likely stall or meander within weak steering currents into the weekend, the NHC said.

Margot’s maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph, with higher gusts.

Swells generated by Margot will begin to affect the Azores later Wednesday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Area of interest

Meteorologists are also monitoring a disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Forecasters said the system is likely to become a tropical depression over the weekend as it nears the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next two days and an 80 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.