PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Michael devastated oyster supply and production in 2018, but experts say Idalia won’t have the same effect.

Oysters have a multimillion-dollar economic impact on the Panhandle, and seafood lovers can’t get enough of them. When natural disasters like Hurricanes Michael and Idalia strike, it can be devastating to oyster production.

“It took a while for all the restaurants here locally to get back going, especially here in the Panhandle, in this area, downtown,” said Tarpon Dock Seafood Manager Austin Abrams when talking about Hurricane Michael. “The people that they buy from, it hurt them a lot because they couldn’t really push the oysters out.”

Cedar Key in Levy County had a thriving oyster industry until it took a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia. Many wonder if the storm will affect the overall oyster supply. Abrams says restaurants and oyster lovers don’t have to worry about shortages. He believes Cedar Key will be fine.

“The prices won’t skyrocket. I mean, they did pretty good before the hurricane came, everybody got their stuff out. They were kind of worried about the seeds that they had left there, what seeds they would lose. So far, everybody I spoke to is doing good. They’re just waiting on the state to really open up the waters and give them the OK to start harvesting.”

Even if Florida oysters aren’t available, businesses will turn to other states to get their supply. Restaurants say they prefer local oysters, not only because of their signature salty taste, but to support Florida businesses as well.

“Right now we’re using what we call the farm-raised that’s local,” said Gene’s Oyster Bar Owner Ann Bruner. “Anywhere from Cedar Key up, you know, wherever the farm-raised is coming from this week or this day. Sometimes I have to use an outside oyster, but right now, I’m fine.”

Apalachicola oyster harvesting began a serious decline in 2012. In 2020 the state closed the bay to harvesting for 5 years to give the beds time to bounce back. They’re scheduled to reopen in 2025.