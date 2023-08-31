TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The strong winds from Hurricane Idalia caused an “ancient” 100-year-old oak tree to fall on the Florida governor’s mansion in Tallahassee Wednesday morning.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis was giving an update on the devastation left behind by Idalia, he reassured everyone that he, his wife, and three children were “fine.”

DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, posted a photo of the giant oak tree, saying, “thankfully, no one was injured.”

“100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured. Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm,” Casey wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

During the conference, the governor said his wife had just called him, telling him about the incident.

“We’re fine. In fact, [Casey] called me about 45 minutes ago and told me, this is a really, I guess, ancient oak tree split in half and part of it fell. I don’t know that it fell on the residence per se, I think it was a little bit off to the side, so that’s going to have to be cleared,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have to cut down the whole tree; if they do cut down the whole tree, that’s just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in. So in some respects, even though the tree was nice, we’ll make do and be quite alright.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach on Wednesday morning. The NHC said Idalia is bringing catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds to Florida’s Big Bend.

Emergency officials are telling residents to keep off the roads and stay hunkered down until storm conditions subside.