Hurricane Ida: Statewide Louisiana power outages top 500,000

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida churned through southern Louisiana, more than 500,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday. According to PowerOutage.us, 530,000 customers did not have electricity. As you might imagine, that number will dramatically increase over the next few hours.

Jefferson Parish has more than 160,000 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. New Orleans Parish has roughly 130,000 people in the dark. In Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John to Baptist, and Terrebonne Parishes, nearly every customer in the parish was without power.

You can keep an eye on outages across the state by clicking here.

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 490,000 across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ida intensified so swiftly overnight that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents Sunday morning to stay indoors. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)