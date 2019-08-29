Hurricane Dorian predicted to strengthen into a major hurricane

Dorian is a Category 1 Hurricane, expected to strengthen to a major hurricane over the coming days.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring two to four inches of rain to the central Bahamas. The northwestern Bahamas and coastal areas of the southeast U.S. can expect to see four to eight inches with isolated areas taking on 12 inches.

Dorian’s impact may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to develop along the east shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. coast also due to this storm.

A high uncertainty remains in where Dorian will make landfall, but according to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is expected to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s Atlantic Coast late Sunday night.