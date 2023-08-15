PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The peak of hurricane season is set to begin next month. While this can be a stressful time for many Florida residents, creating hurricane preparedness kits and having a plan is key to staying safe when disaster strikes.

“If you’re prepared before a hurricane strikes, then your family will be safe, you’ll be safe, you’ll know where to go, what supplies you need, what supplies you have, you’ll have water and food and all that ready to go,” said Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman.

Weather patterns are unpredictable at times and can change in an instant. You never know when you’re going to find yourself in an emergency situation and have to get to safety fast. It’s crucial to not only have enough food, water, and other safety supplies to last you and your family through a storm, but you’ll also want to be prepared for the days after.

“You need a gallon of water per person per day,” said Kunzman. “We have a first aid kit, rope, space blankets to keep you warm. There are medical masks in there, gloves. We have an energy bar that’s freeze-dried.”

If you have pets, you should prepare safety kits for them and an evacuation plan as well. The biggest threat animals face during a natural disaster is being left behind.

“Make sure they’re microchipped,” said Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson. “That’s the best thing that you can do for any of them so that we can locate them, we can locate the owners, we know the information on your animal.”

For more information on how to prepare for a natural disaster, click here. For more information on how to prepare your pets for a natural disaster, click here.