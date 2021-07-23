Heat Advisory issued for part of the Florida Panhandle on Friday, July 23

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV) – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, Franklin and Wakulla county until 7:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. CT.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 90s Friday afternoon with very high humidity. Factoring in the humidity to the forecast, it will feel more like 100-108 degrees.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Here are some guidelines and precautionary actions to beat the heat:
- drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated
- stay in air-conditioned room
- stay out of the sun
- check up on relatives and neighbors
- check the back seat – never leave pets or children unattended in vehicles
- take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside: wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, take breaks in the shade
- strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or late evening
- know signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (heat stroke is an emergency, call 911)