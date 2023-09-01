CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week former Mexico Beach City administrator Doug Baber told us his team did everything to prepare for Hurricane Idalia. They did but unfortunately, the storm surge has left the city of Crystal River with lots of damage.

Eight feet of storm surge from the storm came barreling into Crystal River Wednesday morning.

“I honestly never seen anything like that related to the water, the amount of water that came in so quickly,” Baber said.

Crystal River did have a mandatory evacuation, but first responders still had to rescue dozens of people who did not leave.

“Highway 44 had six or seven airboats on it, going back and forth, pulling people out of the houses after the waters had not been receding enough,” Baber said.

A video from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Facebook page shows Fire Rescue rescuing an 82-year-old man from his home. The man said first responders even went back to get his pet parrots which he said are an endangered species.

“Almost went extinct, too, except for the airboat rescue but this was the rescue beyond all hope for rescue and I thank everybody humbly,” Crystal River Theodore L. Kazimiroff said.

Baber is just a month into his new City Manager position in Crystal River. He now has a big mess to clean up.

City Hall and the Fire Department are just two of the many buildings that are closed due to flooding and contamination.

“You get closer to it and you can smell it from the outside so it’s different kinds of chemicals are here so there’s a lot more than just water, it’s sewer, it’s contaminants from autobody garages that have oils and chemicals, and things that are inside that water,” Baber said.

City officials are wasting no time. FEMA was at the emergency management meeting Friday morning.

“Our staff here and our residents in Crystal River are just about as resilient as you can possibly imagine and pulling together as a family there, being a great teamwork going on among everybody else, we’re finally getting the recognition from the federal and state governments,” Baber said.

Baber said he estimates 40% of homes in Crystal River have water damage. Fortunately, no one died during the storm. City officials said they handed out a thousand meals and hygiene products on Friday.