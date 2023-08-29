MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After spending two years helping Mexico Beach rebuild after Hurricane Michael, former City Administrator Doug Baber is preparing for another possible recovery operation.

Baber became the city manager for Crystal River last month. Crystal River is just a few miles from the spot where Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Baber said Citrus County’s Emergency Operations Center has already ordered a mandatory evacuation for Crystal River.

He spent Tuesday morning on the water with sheriff’s deputies making sure people were adhering to warnings. He has also shared the knowledge he gathered in Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael.

“I’ve been here a little over a month, for a category three storm with a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet bearing down on us is a little more than you expect in the early stages of your career in a new city but they’re prepared, they’ve got an excellent staff here, they’ve got a communication system with the county our sheriff and their team and the fire departments are doing everything possible that you can imagine,” Baber said.

As soon as he receives the all-clear, Baber said he’ll begin assessing storm damage and moving to recovery mode.