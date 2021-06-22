Flash Flood Watch issued for all of northwest Florida until 7 a.m. Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of northwest Florida until 7 a.m. CDT Thursday. An additional 2-4 inches of rain may fall within the time period and could lead to flash flooding or minor river flooding.

A cold front approaching the Panhandle Tuesday will result in widespread rain during the morning hours and scattered rain or storms through the afternoon. The front will be slowing down and stalling out across northern Florida Tuesday night through Thursday morning. This will leave moisture around and result in pop-up showers and storms daily. Some storms may produce heavy rain that could quickly result in water collecting on roadways.

The public is advised to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways taking on floodwaters. Please also make sure to drive with your wipers and headlights on.