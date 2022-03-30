PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Another round of active weather will push over the Panhandle Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is an increased risk for the severity of storms coming in. The western end of the Panhandle is under a moderate risk for severe threats.

This means there is a 15% risk for tornadic activity in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County. As opposed to a 10% and 5% risk stretching over the central and eastern portions of the Panhandle.

Areas within the 15% risk should keep their ringer on overnight and take additional precautions making sure they have a safe place to get to within 5 minutes, if a tornado warning is issued.

The line is expected to enter the region near or just past midnight. As it shifts from Escambia County to portions of Walton County, this is when there will be the greatest tornadic potential. Spin ups will still be isolated in nature but there may be some added frequency or strength for tornadoes that organize.



The man impact of this line of strong storms will be damaging winds. Gusts from 30-40 mph will be widespread, with isolated gusts up to 70 mph possible.

The region will start to feel more widespread activity by 3-5 AM, and areas north of I-10 are more likely to experience strong to severe storms during that time frame.

By commuter hours, conditions will be widely wet for much of the central and eastern areas. Meanwhile, the line of storms is expected to decrease in strength some. At this point, the region will still be on alert for rotating storms, but impacts will shift to mainly strong winds and hefty downpours.

Around 9-10 AM south and eastern areas of the Panhandle will experience the last of the more serious weather, but as previously states storms will weekend gradually as they shift eastward. A northerly wind will gradually clear the region out Thursday evening, into Friday.