PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — It might be warm outside right now but a different feel is on the way mid-week this week, and multiple counties in the Panhandle are preparing for cold weather.

Temperatures at the beginning of the week will be in the 60s for highs before an arctic front moves into the Panhandle Tuesday. Temperatures will start to drop on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will only be in the 40s before temperatures drop quickly Tuesday night. Lows early Wednesday morning are expected to be in the 20s areawide. Inland locations close to the mid to low 20s and for the coastline in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s Wednesday before temperatures drop again either at freezing or below Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

With that being said counties here across our viewing area already have some places prepared. Here is the list.

Bay County

AD Harris Learning Village, 819 E 11th Street, Panama City, FL. 32401 – Open January 16th & 17th, 6PM – 6AM

Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church 271 S. FL-79, Panama City Beach Florida 32413 – Open January 16th & 17th, 6PM – 6AM

If you would like to volunteer for the Bay County Warming Centers you can sign up here.

Walton County (North)

DFS Community Center – Open January 14th through January 17th

Walton County (South)

District 5 Office – Open January 14th through January 15th and January 17th. Closed January 16th.

Franklin County

First Baptist Church, 447 Avenue A, Eastpoint, FL. 32328 – Open January 16th, 5 PM – 8 AM