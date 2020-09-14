The 10 p.m. advisory on Tropical Storm Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The 10 p.m. advisory for Tropical Storm Sally. A burst of convection and lightning visible near the center indicates the intensification process may have begun.

The storm will be moving slowly tonight into tomorrow over warm waters, moist atmosphere, and less sheared environment means likely the storm will intensify through landfall.

Slow-moving means the Panhandle will get rain band after rain band through Tuesday so flash flooding concerns are the main theme. Tomorrow afternoon onward a threat for severe weather exists, as well as an isolated tornado threat.

SUMMARY OF 1000 PM CDT…

INFORMATION LOCATION…28.2N 86.2W ABOUT 140 MI…225 KM SSW OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA ABOUT 185 MI…300 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…996 MB…29.42 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Hurricane Warning has been extended eastward from Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama Border. A Storm Surge Warning has been extended eastward from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida Border, including Mobile Bay.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border * Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne * Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border * Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass Florida * Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida