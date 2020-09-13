11 a.m. National Hurricane Center Advisory expects Tropical Storm Sally to strengthen through Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday.

A life-threatening storm surge with hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall are expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast starting Monday.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located approximately 135 miles west of St. Petersburg. It is moving west/northwest at approximately 12 miles per hour and is expected to continue moving that way through Monday.

By Monday night, it is expected to slow down and continue moving more northward/northwest and slow north/northwest motion is expected Tuesday.

The Hurricane warning along the coast of Louisiana has been extended westward to Morgan City. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from west of Morgan City to Intercoastal City.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A storm surge watch is in effect for areas from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

A hurricane watch is in effect for areas east of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida border.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A tropical storm watch is in effect for areas from Indian Pass to Ochlockonee.