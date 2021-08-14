WATCH: Update on Tropical Wave Fred

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy gives an update on the remnants of Fred and current activity out in the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Update on Tropical Wave Fred

Hospitals overrun with COVID-19 force Bay County family to travel to Iowa for life-saving surgery

Former Parker City Council candidate sues for 'character assassination'

FSU Panama City welcomes on campus housing ahead of the fall semester

Panama City Weather Forecast 8-13-2021

Gulf County officials preparing residents ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Rip Current Safety

What is a Rip Current?

Don't Miss