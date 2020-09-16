Click Here for COVID19 Testing

WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

Weather

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the