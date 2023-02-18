PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry and cool conditions will continue throughout Saturday evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s.

After a quick cool spell, warmer conditions come in for your Sunday. A High Pressure System will move off into the Gulf of Mexico, wrapping warmer air up towards the Panhandle.

For the start of your of your work week warmer air will continue to come from the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures starting Tuesday will be near 80. From there on it will feel like Spring with a slight chance of showers throughout of the week.