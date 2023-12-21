PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Off to another cool start for the first day of Winter, but warmer weather is on the way with rain returning for Santa’s trip to The Panhandle.

Another night of some classic radiational cooling. High pressure remains in control the forecast. Winds still coming out of the east/northeast. Temperatures this morning dropping down into the mid 30s for our inland locations and into the upper 30s along the coastline. Frost likely north of the I-10 corridor once again. After this cool start though temperatures warming up back into the 60s today. Low 60s for highs today areawide, but a nice sunny day is expected.

As we head to the weekend a nice southeast ridge holds which will warm things up. Highs Tomorrow and Saturday in the mid to upper 60s with some areas reaching near 70 degrees. Then all eyes turn towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with rain returning mainly on Christmas Day. Right now just looks like a wet Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day. No severe weather threat at this time, but a few storms are possible. As we go into the weekend we will have a better understanding of this system with some showers possible the Tuesday after Christmas.

After Christmas temperatures will drop once again.