PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A warm start for your Wednesday, with high temperatures across the Panhandle from the low 70s into the mid 70s.

A cold front moves into our area late Thursday night, into Friday Morning. Scattered showers can be expected through out Friday with some cooler temperatures behind the cold front.

For your weekend, some lingering showers for your Saturday but mainly dry for Saturday Evening and all day Sunday with temperature cooler across the Panhandle. High temperatures for the weekend in the mid to upper 50s and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.