PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cold temperatures will be subsiding in the next few days as the upper-level pattern begins to change.

Each day through the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will extend higher and higher, with highs likely to reach 70°F by Thursday or Friday.

For Monday, afternoon temps will range through the upper 40s and lower 50s, this will increase to the mid-50s by Tuesday, and 60s for Wednesday.

This warm-up is in part due to a large upper-level ridge building from the central United States east, but will also be from another low-pressure system moving east, which will shift our winds to a southeasterly flow throughout this week.

By Thursday evening, the First Alert Storm Team will be tracking a cold front expected to move west to east across the Panhandle for Friday or Saturday. It is too soon to nail down an exact time frame at the moment, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible and could impact New Year’s Eve Plans.