PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — It has been another beautiful day here in the Panhandle, and those warm conditions continue on until later this week.

Today stalled boundary to our north along with you upper level troughing continues to bring isolated showers and storms across the area. Rain coverage for this evening between 20 to 30 percent. Highs today reaching into the low 90s areawide.

Tonight mostly clear conditions are expected. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s will a few showers possible. Rain coverage tonight around 10 percent.

Tomorrow is another day of isolated shower potential and highs around 90 degrees. That stalled boundary will start to fade into tomorrow night and upper level ridging will start to take over into Tuesday.

From Tuesday till Thursday morning the same pattern is expected with stray storms and highs between 90 to 95 degrees. Late Wednesday Night into Thursday and cold front works through the area which will increase rain coverage slightly. Going into Friday after that front has pushed through cooler conditions start to take over. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s areawide. So almost time to pull out the flannels.

Hurricane Lee is expected to make its turn northward here in a few days. Over the next few days it is expected to reach back to a Category 4 hurricane, but will start to weaken as it makes it way to the north. The New England states and Bermuda need to keep an eye on this storm in the upcoming days.