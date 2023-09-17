PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Scattered showers entered the Panhandle once again today, as a cold front continues to work its way through, with fall like weather coming this week.

Today a cold front is still moving through the area. Scattered storms early this morning and lasting throughout the afternoon hours. Highs today reaching into the upper 80s.

Tonight dry air will start to settle in. Rain coverage very slim at 20 percent. Winds will be coming from the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 60s. So going to be a little breezy early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow dry conditions will continue on. Highs tomorrow around the high 80s again. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

The rest of the week will start off dry, with more moisture reentering the atmosphere late this week. Thursday rain coverage increases to 30 percent. The main story will be cooler conditions in the long term. Low expected to be around the mid to low 60s all week for our inland locations and upper 60s for the coastline.

The tropics have 3 named storms right now with Lee, Nigel, and Margot. Nothing is a threat right now for the U.S. 2 areas of interest right now in the long term. A low pressure system possibly developing on the east coast of Florida later this week that will bring showers to the east coast. Another area of interest is once again just of the coast of the West Africa.