PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV)- Dry and warm weather continue for the start of the week. Inland counties will see high temperatures in the low 80s while our coastal counties will see highs in the upper 70s till Thursday. Morning fog is also expected across the Panhandle throughout the week.

Our next chance of rain begins Friday when a cold front comes through. There is a chance of severe weather, and as the week goes we will be taking a closer look at that cold front. Right now the models have continued to push this system to the north seeing only scattered showers for your Friday. Behind the cold front we will see cooler temperatures. Lows will be back in the mid to upper 40s for a short period of time, as another warm up is expected a week from now.