PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The same pattern we have seen over the last week continues with dry and warm conditions tonight. Looking at Sunday we can expect some early morning fog and then cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Inland areas will still see high temperatures in the 80s and the coast will experience high temperatures in the mid 70s.

For the start of the work week this pattern holds with morning fog for the next couple of days. The next thing we are looking at is a cold front coming late Thursday into Early Friday. Right now there is a chance of showers and T-Storms. As we get closer there will be more details to come, but for the majority of the week it will be nice so get out and enjoy it.