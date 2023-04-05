PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Seeing some fog this morning across the Panhandle, as there is a dense fog advisory in affect till 9 am CST. For the rest of today temperatures quickly warm up. High temperatures are expected be in the low 80s for the coastal areas and for our inlands areas upper 80s, and could see highs reach up to the low 90s today.

Tomorrow pretty much the same pattern. Fog to start off the morning, with a quick warm happening in the afternoon hours.

This weekend is where things change with a cold front stalling over us Friday into Saturday. Right now a stray shower is possible Friday, with Saturday seeing scattered showers and storms. Right now there is no severe weather threat for this weekend, but what we can expect this weekend is cooler temperatures.

So Easter weekend is looking wet and cool across the Panhandle. highs this Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s and highs for Easter Sunday will be in the low 70s to upper 60s