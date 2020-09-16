ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first waves of Sally’s eyewall has reached Orange Beach. The United Cajun Navy shared this video with News 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Bay District football jamboree moved to Saturday
- Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
- US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
- Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
- VIDEO: Eyewall reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera