PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — That typical summer pattern is still in control across the Panhandle today.

That pattern consisting of a dry morning, Some pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. and drying out later tonight. This afternoon however was a little dryer then has been over the last few days. Those pop up storms did really get going till around 2 pm. Right now still seeing some showers and storms out to the east of us and west us. Good news is no severe storms are out their. A little hotter today as well. Highs today reaching into the low 90s in our coastal and inland areas, with those heat index values still between 100 to 105.

Tonight a stray shower is possible early, with dry and clearing conditions later. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s , close to 80 degrees along the coastline and mid 70s in our inland areas.

Tomorrow much of the of same as today. Storms and showers starting around 1 to 2 pm and lasting till 7pm. Rain chances tomorrow around 50 percent for the coastline and 60 percent in our inland areas.

Going into the weekend there is better chance for showers and storms throughout the entire day. Rain chances this weekend are 70 percent for both the coastline and our inland locations. Highs this weekend are expected to be around 90 degrees for the coast and low 90s more inland.