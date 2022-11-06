PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The beginning of the week will feel next to normal for Panhandle residents, but changes are on the way.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures remain about as warm as this past weekend. Afternoon readings will range through the mid, and potentially upper 80s.

A weakening front has kept the atmosphere moist enough for fog development Monday morning. Be aware during early morning commutes. Partly cloudy conditions will persist Tuesday.

The tail end of a cold front will push cooler temperatures into the region overnight Tuesday, meanwhile, a large pressure gradient sets up in the upper levels of the atmosphere, beginning a short period of breezy weather.

Invest 98L is at this time, expected to strengthen into a tropical depression during the early week, while it meanders west towards the southeastern Florida shoreline.

Right now model outputs keep the storm under hurricane strength. Eventually, by Saturday and Sunday, an elongated trough west of us will push the system and its moisture north up the East Coast. But it is possible that the weakened system is able to move just west enough to end up off the coast of the Big Bend.

In this scenario, the Panhandle will still see windy days Wed-Fri, but central and eastern counties could also note possible showers and storms. Wind gusts over land are expected to range up to 20-25 mph, while over water 30-40 mph are possible. A better idea of the impacts will be known around Tuesday of this week. At this time, this event is expected to be of little impact on the region.