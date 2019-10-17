Tropical storm warnings, watches issued for Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for the Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to form in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday night. 

The following counties are under a tropical storm warning: Bay, parts of Walton, Gulf, and Franklin.

The following counties are under a tropical storm watch: Calhoun, Washington, parts of Walton, Holmes, Jackson, and Liberty.

The Panhandle can expect two to four inches of rain with isolated areas potentially seeing five inches. The system is expected to bring a storm surge of three to five feet from Indian Pass to just south of Crystal River.

Other impacts include wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, high surf, increased risk for rip currents, and the potential for a tornado.

The system currently has maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour.

