PANAMA CITY FL. (WMBB-TV) — As of 10 AM CDT the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 10 to what is now called Tropical Storm Idalia as it makes it way towards Florida.

Today was another hot day here in the Panhandle. Saw some heavy showers across the Panhandle earlier due to a stationary front to our north forcing some lifting causing thunderstorms. A marginal risk is still active for some areas of Panhandle, but right now the main concern is wind and some heavy downpours. Highs today reaching again close to 100 degrees area wide. With the showers today some places cooled off which was much need.

Tonight some showers and storms early. Rain coverage between 20 to 30 percent. Much clearer conditions are expected after midnight. Lows tonight around the mid 70s for our inland locations and close to 80 degrees for the coastline.

Tomorrow much of the same is expected. Warm and wet. Highs tomorrow reaching into the mid 90s on the coastline and upper 90s along our inland locations. Rain coverage around 50 to 60 percent as moisture continues to come from the Gulf of Mexico.

After Monday all eyes will be on Idalia. Right now Tuesday is already going to be wet due to a front moving through bringing showers all across the Panhandle. Later Tuesday night we start to see some showers and winds from Idalia. Right now models are starting to agree more about the placement and timing of the storm. Perry Florida right now looks like the place of interest. Models are also starting to suggest a Category two hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend. There are some favorable conditions for strengthen as it enters the Gulf. With all that being said the timing looks to be early Wednesday morning for landfall. For us Franklin, Gulf, and Liberty counties need to monitor this storm. If the storm was to shift a little west then that could bring those Cat 2 to 3 conditions for those areas. A Hurricane and Storm Surge watch has been issued for Coastal Franklin at this time. Right now is the start of the 3 day plan so its important to make sure you have a plan in place now instead of later.