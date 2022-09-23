PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical depression 9 strengthened into a Tropical Storm named Ian Friday night.



Nothing has changed in the forecast the center is still forecast to move to the west then northwest and eventually to the northeast.

At the moment, the center of the storm is forecasted to be near Tampa by 1 pm on Wednesday of next week. This storm is expected to rapidly strengthen and is forecast to become a major hurricane.

While the storm is not forecast for the Panhandle, there is a high amount of uncertainty about the long-term future of the storm. Please continue to check the forecast often and prepare as if the storm were coming to the panhandle until the confidence in the forecast increases.

We should see improvements in the forecast as we move through the weekend into next week.



Earlier today Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in anticipation of the storm striking Florida next week.



