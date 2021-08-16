Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall Monday afternoon in PCB area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although Panhandle residents are already feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Fred the eye of the storm itself has not yet landed.

The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Bay or Walton County. The storm currently has 60 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 75 and is moving north northeast at 9 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain Monday and could bring isolated tornadoes.

Landfall is determined by the location of the central pressure intersecting the coast. That is ultimately determined by the National Hurricane Center. When it is official News 13 will let you know where it landed.