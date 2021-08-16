Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall Monday afternoon in PCB area

Weather

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although Panhandle residents are already feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Fred the eye of the storm itself has not yet landed.

The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Bay or Walton County. The storm currently has 60 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 75 and is moving north northeast at 9 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain Monday and could bring isolated tornadoes.

Landfall is determined by the location of the central pressure intersecting the coast. That is ultimately determined by the National Hurricane Center. When it is official News 13 will let you know where it landed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Bay County Emergency Operations holds news conference on Tropical Storm Fred

Panama City Weather: 11 a.m. CDT Tropical Forecast 8/16/21

Rough surf conditions as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

Panama City weather 8-15-2021

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Rip Current Safety

What is a Rip Current?

Don't Miss