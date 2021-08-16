Tropical Storm Fred Live Updates

LIVE:

MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 8:00AM TROPICAL UPDATE:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps Fred as a tropical storm upon landfall, expected between 5-8 p.m. CDT along the Emerald Coast, anywhere from Destin to Mexico Beach. However, due to reorganization of the storm system and some intensification, it is possible that Fred could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane later today. That is the worst-case scenario. At best, Fred will remain a tropical storm and weaken as it moves ashore.

Tropical rain bands began moving across the coastal locations of the Florida Panhandle around 3 a.m. CDT Monday. They will continue to push inland throughout the morning hours, producing heavy rainfall at times. The nastiest weather is expected closer to noon as some more intense rain bands come ashore and spread across northwest Florida. From around noon to midnight, the weather will be the worst as Fred moves farther north across the area. During this time frame, heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, strong winds, isolated tornadoes and storm surge all remain possible.

Sustained wind speeds are forecast to be anywhere from 30-50 mph Monday afternoon through the evening. Wind gusts, however, could be up to 70 mph, especially where strong storms within rain bands mix down wind with precipitation. This is not expected to be a widespread wind event. Isolated areas will receive the highest wind gusts. That is looking more likely around the core of rotation of the system and the coastline.

Widespread power outages are not expected, but gusty winds and saturated soils may lead to trees and/or power lines getting knocked down. Please prepare extra sources for light/power in case outages occur near you.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding remains a big concern today. Rainfall totals could range from 3-5 inches, with isolated locations receiving 6-8 inches or more. Low lying areas are prone to flooding first.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for almost all of the Panhandle until 1 p.m. CT Tuesday. Please avoid travel Monday afternoon and night and remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roads with collecting water.

With the potential for tropical spin-up tornadoes in any rain bands moving over land today, a Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern areas of the Florida Panhandle as well as the Big Bend area near Tallahassee. This watch includes Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin county until 7 p.m. CDT.

Please make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings. Also know where to go when a tornado warning is issued (lowest, innermost level of a building, away from windows and doorways).

Storm surge will not be a big threat, but it is forecast for our coastal locations and may lead to some beach erosion. The Emerald Coast could see 1-3 feet of storm surge. The Forgotten Coast is more likely to see 3-5 feet of storm surge.

Overall, this does not look to be a high-impact tropical event for the Florida Panhandle, but there are many weather impacts to be diligently aware of throughout the day on Monday. Flooding rains and gusty winds will be the primary concern, along with isolated tornadoes in the tropical rain bands.

Obviously, you’ll want to stay away from the beach and far from the water. Double red flags are flying across the coastline, meaning the Gulf is closed for swimming. Monday will be a great day to stay home if you can, and ride out the storm with News 13 as we work to keep you and your family safe throughout this Tropical Storm.

