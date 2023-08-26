PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — We have been keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure just of the coast of Yucatán peninsula over the last few days and now it has finally formed into a tropical depression.

Today at 4:00 PM CDT the National Hurricane Center put out an advisory for Tropical Depression 10. Right now as we go down the road this storm is expected to reach tropical storm status by early Monday and then Category 1 status by early Tuesday. The good news models are suggesting the storm is moving fast. So not much time to strengthen. Also the models are consistent with the big bend being the area for landfall by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. All this subject to change due to how a front will impact the turn of the storm. Right now just make sure you are preparing and alert. We have also have Hurricane Franklin that looks to become to major hurricane soon. Right now Franklin has no threat towards the United states. Otherwise today was another hot. Temperatures easily reaching to 100 degrees in our inland locations and in the upper 90s along the coastline. Even saw a brief shower earlier as rain coverage today is right at 30 percent.

Tonight a chance of showers and storms early on, but drying out later. Lows tonight expected to be near 80 degrees for the coastline and mid 70s for our inland locations.

Tomorrow much of the same is expected. Temperatures quickly warming up. Highs tomorrow are expected to be around 100 degrees area wide. Heat index values expected to be near 110. Rain coverage is tomorrow could cause some areas not to reach to these temperatures. Rain coverage tomorrow at 40 to 50 percent.

The rest of the week is looking rather wet. A front making its way through Monday will bring some showers and storms to the Panhandle. When Tuesday hits all eye will be on the Gulf of Mexico. Model runs are starting to come into agreement on the placement and timing of landfall for the storm. This will bring showers and storms to the Big Bend and too the Panhandle. Rain coverage throughout the week between 60 to 80 percent. Things start to go back to normal by next weekend.