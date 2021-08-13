Tropical Depression Fred: School closures and more

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to gain strength back to a tropical storm by Saturday. The storm will have to deal with wind shear and a less than ideal environment for a tropical system. The wind shear should keep the intensity down from gaining strength above a tropical storm.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Tropical Depression Fred threatens our area at least one school system has announced that they are closed on Monday.

BAY COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOLS

PARENTS/GUARDIANS: We know that everyone is anxiously watching the path of Tropical Depression Fred.

It’s still way too soon to tell if the storm will strengthen or if it will have a significant impact on our area or not. However, we’re communicating regularly with the amazing meteorologists at WMBB … and with the experts at Bay County Emergency Management and we hope to see some final tracking and forecasts soon.

If there are ever any changes to our school schedule due to bad weather we will use the following to keep you updated:

Automated calls

PeachJar emails

Social media

Mainstream media (the news and newspaper) At this time, we do not expect any changes to our schedule but will make a final decision about any impact to Monday’s schedule no later than Sunday (August 15th) at 10 a.m. At that time, IF THERE ARE ANY CHANGES, we will use our automated call system, email system, social media and the mainstream media to keep everyone informed. As a reminder, now is a great time for all parents to ensure they have accurate email addresses and phone numbers in Parent Portal so they can be reached in the event of an emergency.

GULF COUNTY SCHOOLS

Gulf County Schools will be closed Monday, according to Superintendent Jim Norton.

“In an abundance of caution, and after consulting with local and state Emergency Management officials and neighboring school district officials, we have made the decision to close all Gulf County Schools on Monday, August 16 due to the potential threat from Tropical System Fred,” Norton wrote. “To be honest, at this time Fred doesn’t seem to be a very organized system, and we hope that will remain the case! More specifically, operating school buses can be hazardous if winds and rain are high and heavy. While we pray for sunshine and summer breezes, the safety of our students remains our top priority.”

BAY COUNTY

Bay County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Robert Carroll signed a Local State of Emergency declaration Friday in reference to Tropical Storm Fred to ensure that the county is appropriately positioned to handle any impacts from the storm should the forecast change for the worse.

“Based on the current forecast we aren’t anticipating any evacuations or needing to open any emergency shelters,” Carroll said, “but the emergency declaration will aid us in securing federal reimbursement if Tropical Storm Fred winds up negatively impacting us here in Bay County.”

At this time, the primary threat from Tropical Storm Fred is heavy rainfall capable of causing localized flooding and river flooding with potential for dangerous marine/recreational conditions in the Gulf.

Bay County Public Works placed sand for bagging at Pete Edwards Field at 7300 McElvey Rd., Panama City Beach and at the Deer Point Dam located on the northwest side of County 2321. Sandbags are available for purchase at home improvement stores. Public Works crews are also checking and cleaning stormwater outfalls.

Bay County Utilities will lower Deer Point Reservoir in anticipation of potentially heavy rains beginning Saturday.

COURTHOUSES

The courthouses in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties will be closed on Monday, August 16, according to Trial Court Administrator, Robyn H. Gable.

Any court hearings scheduled for Monday are canceled. All courthouses plan to reopen on Tuesday, August 17.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

Defuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell has declared a Local State of Emergency at 2:45 p.m., August 13 for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Fred, according to a news release.

Walton County government officials stated earlier in a release that the county is not currently under evacuation orders and no shelters are open. Decisions on evacuation orders and shelter openings may be made later by Walton County government leaders based upon storm track and intensity.

To find your evacuation zone, please visit: https://bit.ly/2E3lnyC

