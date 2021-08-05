WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 9 – Approaching Peak Season

Tropic Topics
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Join us as we look at what’s going on out in the Gulf right now and what to expect for the month of August. This is the time of year things really start to heat up and the NHC outlook is already showing that!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Tropic Topics Week 9

FBI searching GAC offices

Panama City Weather: 8/5/21 Morning Weather

Surfside Middle School building aquaponic structure

Jackson County high schoolers help build the community one project at a time

NOAA Updates Hurricane Season Outlook

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Rip Current Safety

What is a Rip Current?

Don't Miss