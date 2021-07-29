WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 8 – Hunting Hurricanes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fly through a major hurricane? On this week’s Tropic Topics, Hurricane Hunter Nick Underwood joins us to discuss his experiences in hurricane research, and what it’s like chasing the world’s biggest storms.

Nick is an Aerospace Engineer and Hurricane Hunter at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration who operates instrumentation and deploys expendables aboard a variety of research missions from hurricane research and reconnaissance to climate studies.

