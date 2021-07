PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man accused of fraud and money laundering offenses in connection to a border wall fundraising group is facing new charges, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Brian Kolfage of Miramar Beach was indicted by a federal grand jury for crimes related to his 2019 income taxes. The indictment alleges that between January 2019 and July 2020, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns.