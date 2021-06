PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV). - 10 AM Friday Update - It has been more than a week since tropical activity was first noted in the Gulf of Mexico and now there is high confidence that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form in the northern Gulf Friday. The next name on the list for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Claudette. Claudette will create very wet and tropical weather for the northern Gulf Coast starting Friday and lasting through Father's Day weekend.

Claudette is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The storm itself will weaken as it moves inland through Saturday morning, but the impacts on the Deep South and Gulf Coast will not change. The tropical low will track northeast Saturday afternoon through Monday, moving through central Alabama and Georgia. Heavy rain will be the primary concern on the east/southeast side of the storm system, where all the moisture has lined up.